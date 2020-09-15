Camdenton Police Chief Laura Wright has announced her retirement. Her last day of work will be Oct. 1 and last official day as Chief will be effective October 15.

The city of Camdenton will present a resolution of appreciation to Wright at the Sept. 15 board meeting. Wright has held many positions with the city since 1980 and become Police Chief officially on April 22, 1999.

In the resolution, Camdenton board members recognize that Wright has "served the City of Camdenton with faithful and dedicated service, and earned the admiration and respect of her friends and colleagues."

A full feature on Wright's career will be available soon. Check back for more information.