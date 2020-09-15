Local health officials solved one problem involving COVID-19 data Tuesday when updated test results arrived from the state, but there was no word on why state and local counts diverge by almost 200.

In a chart posted on Facebook, the Columbia-Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported that updated information shows the positive rate on coronavirus infection tests in the week of Aug. 21 to 27 was 8.9 percent, not the 44.6 percent previously reported.

The chart added two weeks of test data not previously posted because of inaccuracies discovered in the data from the Department of Health and Senior Services. It showed a rising positive rate, 16.8 percent in the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 and 24.1 percent in the week of Sept. 4 through Thursday.

The latter week includes Sept. 5, when the county reported 221 additional cases.

Since then, daily case counts have fallen and on Tuesday, the county recorded 69 new cases, 26 more than on Monday but low enough to continue the average daily case count’s downward trend.

On Sept. 5, the average daily case count over seven days peaked at 126.9 and on Tuesday, it was 70.8. Hospitalizations in Columbia, which peaked at 61 on Monday, declined to 55 on Tuesday, including 18 Boone County residents.

But while the city-county health department reported 3,986 total cases since mid-March, the state health agency was reporting 4,182. That difference, while smaller than on Monday, has not been explained, Assistant Health Director Scott Clardy said.

"I am still waiting," Clardy said. "I have a call in to the state about that, and they haven’t called back since this morning."

A data analyst at the state told him the two counts should agree except for differences related to reporting times, Clardy said.

The positive rate problem, a news release from the city stated, occurred when a lab in Boone County reported to the state health department that it had been unable to transmit all of its negative test results.

The root of the problem appears to have been in the way the data was pulled from MU Health Care’s contractor for electronic medical records, the release stated.

Patients received timely notification, and the only issue was with the data reporting, the release stated.

Clardy speculated that as the state received the data, it may be counting positive cases from earlier in the year for a second time.

"I will be really surprised if it doesn’t have something to do with the data transmission from MU Health Care," he said. "The positive numbers should be matching."

State situation

The state remained among the top states for new infections and deaths in September on Tuesday, reporting 1,317 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths. The state health department has reported that total cases is now 105,396 and 1,732 deaths.

There have been 19,641 cases so far in September, with 194 reported deaths. The state was No. 4 nationally for new infections per capita on Monday and 19th nationally for deaths reported so far this month. National data for all states was not available by press time Tuesday.

There was at least one new case in 93 of 117 local health jurisdictions on Tuesday. There have been at least four new cases in all but one of the local health jurisdictions so far this month. The one that has not reported a net of new cases, Iron County, has seen its total adjusted down by six during the month.

No fast solutions

Leading St. Louis-area doctors are warning residents to brace for at least another year of living with COVID-19.

The region, covering portions of both Missouri and Illinois, has surpassed 1,500 COVID-19 deaths and more than 54,000 confirmed cases since the first positive test in March. St. Louis Public Radio reports that while doctors say they've become better at treating the virus and preventing its spread, life won't likely return to a pre-pandemic "normal" until late 2021 at the earliest, echoing comments made last week by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Alex Garza, who leads the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said the real question is: What will it take to declare the pandemic over?

"Is it when we've gotten through a large public vaccination program?" he asked. "Maybe. By the time that production and shipping and getting shots in arms will take us through a significant part of 2021."

Despite the persistent number of confirmed cases, Garza said the region is in a "better position" now than early on in the pandemic because more is understood about slowing the spread.

Garza noted that the percentage of sick people who die is lower than in early spring. Early in the pandemic, outbreaks were happening in nursing homes, meat plants and other crowded spaces.

Steps such as requiring masks in those places, restricting visitors and increased testing have helped, Garza said.

Outbreak in Macon Schools

Macon schools are moving to online-only classes temporarily due to an outbreak of the virus.

Macon School District Superintendent Scott Jarvis wrote in a letter to parents Monday that the district has confirmed positive cases in all four school buildings. Jarvis didn't say how many students are ill but said 286 are under quarantine because of potential contact with infected students.

The letter states that 15 staff members have tested positive, are under quarantine, or are being tested.

"We are having a difficult time keeping our classrooms instructed by certified staff," Jarvis wrote.

Tentative plans call for the district, with about 1,300 students, to resume in-person classes Sept. 28.

Southeast Missouri spike

Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in southeast Missouri. Cape Girardeau County reported a combined 99 cases over the three-day period Saturday through Monday, the Southeast Missourian reported. The county has seen 1,291 confirmed cases and 15 deaths since the pandemic began.

"The majority of our confirmed cases are in the 20-29-year-old age group," the county's emergency management director, Mark Winkler, told the County Commission Monday. "And the most hospitalizations are in the 70-79-year-old group."

Neighboring counties also are seeing more cases. In Stoddard County, a nursing home resident died Monday morning.

"At this point we are experiencing multiple COVID-19 cases at a number of long-term care facilities throughout the county," according to a statement on the Stoddard County Public Health Center's Facebook page.