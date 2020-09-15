A Barnett man was seriously injured Monday night when his motorcycle traveled off Route W and overturned, just south of Indian Creek Bridge in Morgan County.

A Barnett man was seriously injured Monday night when his motorcycle traveled off Route W and overturned, just south of Indian Creek Bridge in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Joshua Lawrence, 38, was heading south in a 2019 Kawasaki ZX6R when the accident happened. Lawrence was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The motorcycle was totaled and towed from the scene.