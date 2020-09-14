The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will be presenting a Dessert Theatre Production of "Angel Street (Gaslight)" by Phillip Hamilton. A Broadway hit first produced under the title “Gaslight” and filmed as a motion picture twice. This drama is about the Manninghams, who live on Angel Street in 19th century London. Mr. Manningham, a homicidal maniac, is trying to drive his gentle devoted wife insane. This classic play will be presented on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Evenings October 21, 22 & 23 at 7:00 PM (with doors opening at 6:00) at the Sunrise Beach Community Center (15133 North Highway 5) in Sunrise Beach. Admission to this production will be $20 for play including dessert, coffee and tea. Audience members are welcome to BYOB. Due to Covid restrictions seating will be limited. For reservations and seat assignment call 573-836-0934.