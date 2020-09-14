The Reverend Edward L. Foster has accepted a call to serve Kent Memorial and gave his first sermon on September 6, 2020.

On August 30, 2020, the Reverend Carl R. Gauck gave his last sermon at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church. Pastor Gauck had been the Transitional Pastor for the last two and a half years. We wish Pastor Carl and his wife, Jan, a happy and healthy retirement.

The Reverend Edward L. Foster has accepted a call to serve Kent Memorial and gave his first sermon on September 6, 2020. Pastor Ed was born and raised in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, with a Psychology degree, and received his master’s degree from Luther Seminary in St. Paul MN. He comes to Kent from St. John’s Lutheran in Salina, KS. where he was pastor for 14 years. Pastor Ed’s wife, Mary, is a special education teacher. Their son just started his freshman year at Bethany College.

Pastor Ed enjoys the traditional style of ELCA worship and especially Christian Education. He says, “Christian Education is not only an important part of our ministry in the church, but it is also, I believe, one of the most enjoyable.” Pastor has always been very involved in ministering to the communities he serves. He has organized volunteers for local agencies, Habitat for Humanity, and has established a distribution point for a local food pantry. “I believe the best Social Ministry occurs when we are passionate about the issues and the people affected. Being open to the Spirit’s leading and discovering where our passion and our neighbor’s need intersect, makes for social ministry that changes the lives of those who are served and those who are serving”.

Pastor Ed “believes he has been called to the ministry of word and sacrament in order to proclaim, teach and live out the grace and love of God in Jesus Christ in all of its wonder, audacity and complexity.” Pastor Ed will be installed as the pastor of Kent Memorial during worship on Sunday, September 27, at 10:00 a.m. Beginning September 13, 2020, worship services will begin at 10:00 AM. Visitors are always welcome. The church is located at 184 Sunset Hill Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri. We also offer the option of participating in our services via Zoom. For more information, visit http://office@kentmemorial.com, find us on Facebook.com/Kent.M.Church, or call 573-374-5267.