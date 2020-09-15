The next step in moving forward with a five-year street improvement plan for the City of Osage Beach rests with the board of aldermen after board members and staff heard a lengthy presentation by Cochran Engineering.

David Christensen of Cochran provided a PowerPoint overview of street improvement processes during a recent board meeting, and then outlined what the city could tackle in the first two years of the program. The plan gives staff an opportunity to be proactive in the project and financial planning to better maintain, enhance and grow the city’s transportation infrastructure.

“This is good timing because we’re getting ready to go into budgeting for first year of plan,” City Administrator Jeana Woods told the board.

The $6.7 million plan calls for a variety of surface types throughout the city, focused on arterial streets and streets on the west and east sides of the Grand Glaize Bridge. The plan was first presented to the mayor and board of aldermen in written form during a strategic planning session in August. Purpose of the plan is to outline the transportation priorities and a plan for financing the construction projects.

The engineering firm also emphasized that it would be a “mistake” to pursue a “worst-first” approach to improving the city’s streets unless a city has an endless supply of money for rehabilitation, Christensen explained. Maximum benefit cannot be derived from the limited public funds available if an agency binds itself to a “worst-first” programming philosophy.

Cochran Engineering said the plan sets a guideline to preserve the structural integrity of the existing streets and extend the service life of the network.

Cochran also noted that any delay in implementing a plan increases the probability that the existing streets will continue to deteriorate, thus increasing the overall cost.

The entire $6.7 million project is spread over five years as follows:

Estimated cost by year would be:

2021 – $1,038,520

2022 – $655,067

2023 -- $1,352,960

2024 -- $1,019,718

2025 – $2,146,305

2026 -- $555,270

Total -- $6,767,840

First stage

Cochran and city staff are looking at projects for the first two years as the initial phase of the program. Next year’s budget must be approved in December.

Each project will be bid with the board of aldermen making the final decision.

2021 Paving Schedule (tentative)

East Side Streets

•Mace Road (Phase 2B) -- $890,509

Phase A was completed in 2019-2020

West Side Streets

•Airport Road Entrance -- $45,000

•Industrial Drive (engineering only) -- $103,011

Total -- $1,038,520

2022 paving schedule (tentative)

•Beach Drive --$146,489

•Carie Lane -- $22,044

•Bluff Drive -- $211,600

•Bluff Drive Group -- $99,867

(Pogue Hollow Circle, Huff and Puff Lane, Gwen Lane, Cedar Village Road, Castle Court, Hamrock Lane, Ski Drive, Gerrard Lane, Bondard Lane, Ash Lane) •Sunset Drive Side Streets (Dorothy Lane and Rock Lane)

•Sunset Drive -- $112,000

•Sunset Drive Side Streets -- $6,533

•Industrial Drive (engineering) -- $50,000

Total – $648,533







Board input

The board spent several minutes discussing the various street improvement processes and their estimated life span. These are slurry seal – 4-6 years; micro surfacing – 4-6 years; nova chip – 6-8 years; asphalt overlay – 8-10 years; pavement replacement – 10-20 years.

“Every single street will get some type of surfacing over the next five years,” Christensen said.

Some of the $6.7 million can be done in-house, and city staff assured Alderman Kevin Rucker that the city has the manpower and equipment to complete those projects.

“We don’t want to tell you to do something and then you don’t have the resources,” Rucker said.

City staff will now to fit the projects into each budget year, beginning with 2021. The board holds several budget workshops in November and December to fine-tune projects, capital outlays and personnel costs.

















