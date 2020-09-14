Among the many events held this past weekend around the lake, the Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals served as one that had been a long time coming.

Among the many events held this past weekend around the lake, the Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals served as one that had been a long time coming.

Delayed back in March, the annual event had to wait longer than most to finally display its many awesome cars to the residents of the lake. The event saw a large crowd come up and down the Bagnell Dam Strip to see the many hot rods stationed along the street.

Everything from old classics to the newest and cutting edge were available for viewing as car lovers got their fill for the weekend.