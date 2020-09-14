(Left to right, top to bottom) Malinda Beushausen, Cassidy Dickerson, Vicki Luber, Meghan Steveson, Shannon Stoufer, Shayla Viele, and Jody Watson, District Instructional Coaching team, and Christine Head have been named Camdenton School District Teachers of the Week. The District Instructional Coaching team got us off to a great start by training our new teachers in the “Camdenton Way” of instructional strategies and technology usage. They then worked with the curriculum teams to build a foundation that allowed our teachers to start the year off on the right foot. Furthermore, this team worked tirelessly this summer to prepare our teachers for seated instruction and distance learning. The district is proud of their hard work and dedication. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.

Christine Head, STEM teacher at Oak Ridge Intermediate, has been named Camdenton School District Teachers of the Week. Christine is a Camdenton graduate who demonstrates a tremendous work ethic, character, and Laker Pride in her teaching practices. Christine also is a lead communicator to our community through her oversight of our school's Facebook page. Her contributions in both the classroom and beyond make her a valuable commodity and the District is proud to call her ours.