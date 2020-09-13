On Friday, September 11th, 2020, Terry E. Ewens, 57, of Eldon, Missouri, was charged in Miller County with 1st degree Murder, 1st degree domestic assault, 1st degree burglary, two counts of 1st degree kidnapping, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Miller County Press Release:

On Friday, September 11th, 2020, Terry E. Ewens, 57, of Eldon, Missouri, was charged in Miller County with 1st degree Murder, 1st degree domestic assault, 1st degree burglary, two counts of 1st degree kidnapping, and unlawful use of a weapon. Ewens bond is set at $500,000 cash or surety and he is currently being held at the Miller County Jail. The charges stem from his involvement in a homicide and hostage situation that occurred at 18 Emery Road on the morning of September 5, 2020. During the incident, a 71 year-old female was killed. Additionally, a 51 year-old female and an 83 year-old male were injured. Officers made entry into the home as Ewens was actively assaulting the male. Ewens was taken into custody at 12:24 p.m. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.