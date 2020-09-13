Highlighting the weekend was the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show, which opened in conjunction with the arrival of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.

It was a busy weekend around the lake, as many local favorite events took place in all corners of the area. Highlighting the weekend was the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show, which opened in conjunction with the arrival of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall. The wall held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday night and was present at the airport all weekend, including on Saturday while the Air Show was active. The lake also played host to the Hillbilly Fair, Magic Dragon Car show and more (see photos Tuesday and online at LakeNewsOnline.com).