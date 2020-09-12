A Hallsville man died Friday night when his motorcycle crashed on Route Z in eastern Boone County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Marcus E. Hough, 34, was driving south about 10:20 p.m. on Route Z south of Mexico Gravel Road when his 2013 Harley Davidson ran off the right side of the road and overturned, the patrol reported. Hough was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred as rain showers were moving into the area but the online crash report gives no information on a cause of the accident.