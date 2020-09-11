Doris E. Hoffart, 87, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Webster, ND, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake.

Doris E. Hoffart, 87, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Webster, ND, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake. Mass of Christian Burial for Doris was held on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home Chapel with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held on Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. Doris Edna Zettler was born on Nov. 6, 1932, at Devils Lake the daughter of Benjamin and Myrtle (Thompson) Zettler. She was reared on the family farm near Webster, ND, where she attended a country school. She completed her education at St. Mary’s Academy in Devils Lake. While growing up, Doris worked on the family farm and also helped in caring for her younger siblings. Doris was united in marriage to Leo A. Hoffart on Oct. 25, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They established their home in Devils Lake where they lived, worked and raised their family through the years. Doris worked in several area restaurants then was employed with Mercy Hospital for many years, working in the Housekeeping and Laundry Departments. Doris was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Altar Society. First and foremost, she was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She loved family get-togethers and treasured anytime spent with her family. She loved to bake and cook and always made sure there were plenty of family favorites to go around. She enjoyed doing embroidery, playing cards and reading, but those hobbies had become quite difficult due to failing eyesight. However the laughter and the chatter of family and dear friends brought her the most joy. Doris will be so missed and was so loved by her family which includes; her husband of nearly 69 years, Leo; children, Robert Hoffart, Karen (Greg) Berg and Arlene (Roy) Johnson all of Devils Lake; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Hoffart of Burnsville, MN; grandchildren, Cara (Perry) Golden and Cory (Magdalene) Hoffart-Melissa (Tylon) Eken, Brandy (Jason) Duberowski and Dustin Berg-Marcy Hoffart and Brad (Jennifer) Hoffart-Lance Johnson and Kendall (Lacey) Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Ebach, Devils Lake and Janice Keller, Harvey, ND; several beloved sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by; her parents; son, Mark Hoffart; and brother, Richard Zettler.