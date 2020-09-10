Morgan County R-II athletics has announced that tomorrow night's football game has been canceled.

"The varsity football game vs. Hallsville tomorrow has been canceled due to COVID concerns. This game will not be made up. We will also not play the JV game on Monday @ Hallsville."

So far, they are the only lake area school to have cancelled. Eldon vs Osage in Eldon is still on, as is the home opener for Camdenton, which will also serve as Senior Night.