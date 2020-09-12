Tuscany Condominiums, Camdenton, MO, came together over the Labor Day weekend in support of the Camdenton School District Buddy Pack program. Owners donated food items as well as made monetary donations exceeding $1100.00! The Buddy Packs provide identified children with bags of kid-friendly nutrition to assure they have enough to eat on weekends and over holidays. Representing the Tuscany Condo family, pictured left to right: Jerry and Sandy Andel, Joi Dickemann, Larry and Carol Byars, and Barb and Tim Schwane. More information about the Buddy Pack program can be found at www.sharefoodbringhope.org or contact Joi Dickemann at the Camdenton School District (573) 346-9243.