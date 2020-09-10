Mary MacArthur, 101, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake.

Mary MacArthur, 101, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake. Funeral Services for Mary will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Devils Lake with Reverend Lori Broschat officiating with a time of fellowship to follow at the Ramsey County Event Center. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1:45 p.m. at the Clyde Cemetery. Music will be provided by Mary Oehlke and Joyce Carter. Mary Fazekas was born on Feb. 8, 1919, in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of George and Mary (Pekoy) Fazekas. When she was one year old, she and her family moved to North Dakota. She attended and graduated from Clyde Public School. On Nov. 13, 1935, Mary married George Mosolf in Langdon, ND. They lived and farmed in the rural Clyde area. They also operated the Munich Bowling Café for five years. Mary then worked for Aafedt’s Locker Plant in Munich for 17 years before retiring in 1982. George passed away on Sept. 26, 1976. On June 15, 1985, Mary married William MacArthur and they lived in Munich, ND. William passed away on Jan. 30, 2001, and in 2006, Mary became a resident of Devils Lake, ND. Mary was a member of the Clyde, Langdon and Devils Lake United Methodist Churches and belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary in Rock Lake, ND. After moving to Deivls Lake she was very active in the Devils Lake Senior Center. Mary especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and friends. She always had a hug and smile for all. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, baking and sharing the goodies with her friends. She was a very kind and caring person and will be missed by all. Mary is survived by; her daughters, Florence Rham, Devils Lake, ND, Linda (Ted) Dahl, Alsen, ND, and son, Robert (Donna) Mosolf, Indianapolis IN; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Fazekas. She was preceded in death by; her husbands, George Mosolf and William MacArthur; parents, Mary and George; daughters, Bernice Mosolf and Vivian Brady; sons-in-law, Lynn Rham and Ken Brady; sisters, Betty Carnahan and Louise Rham; brothers, Fred, George, Earl and Art Fazekas; grandchildren, David Rham and Cynthia Kay Mosolf; great-grandchild, Julie Christianson; sister-in-law, Clarabel Fazekas; brothers-in-law, William “Bill” Rham and Elmer Carnahan. Casket Bearers will be: Todd States, Troy States, Nic Kram, Austin States, Justin Christianson and Marlene Christianson. Honorary Bearers will be: Mary’s grandsons, granddaughters, family and dear friends.