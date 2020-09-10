A 12-year-old Iberia girl was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 42, just west of Pearl Street in Miller County on Wednesday afternoon.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol Report states that the unnamed girl ran into the roadway where she was struck by a westbound 2005 Ford Ranger that was being driven by Matthew Cretel, 18, of Iberia. The unnamed minor received moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County Ambulance. Cretel was not reported to have any injuries.

The Ford Ranger was not damaged and driven from the scene.