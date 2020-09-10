Boone County launched its portal for government agencies, non-profits and private businesses that want reimbursement for unexpected expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county received about $21.2 million from the federal CARES Act passed in March to support relief and recovery efforts for the coronavirus pandemic. The money can only be used for unavoidable expenses caused by the disease that are not included in approved budgets and have been incurred since March 1.

The time spent between receipt of the funds and distribution has become a point of contention politically in the county, with Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden criticizing the county for delays and Columbia Mayor Brian Treece stating that the county should have turned a large share over to the city for its needs.

So far, the Boone County Commission has approved $1.8 million to support the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department and $300,000 to support providing wifi hotspots for public schools.

The county has defended its deliberate approach to providing money, stating in a news release that it has considered all time-sensitive requests.

Anyone may apply for funding, but the distribution will be based on priorities that put health needs first, then government response costs. After that, not-for-profits will have priority over for-profit businesses.

The county will stop accepting applications Nov. 16 or when the fund are exhausted, whichever comes first. All money must be spent by Dec. 30.