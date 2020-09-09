A pair from Macks Creek were injured in a collision on Highway 54 Tuesday afternoon in Camden County, just east of Lain Lane.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that a 2000 Pontiac Grand AM heading west and being driven by Johanna Tower, 20, of Macks Creek, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a parked vehicle occupied by Nicole Sturdivant, 32, and Andrew Sturdivant, 31, also of Macks Creek.

Andrew received moderate injuries and Nicole had minor injuries. Both were transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mercy EMS. Tower was not reported to have any injuries.

Both vehicles involved in the incident had extensive damage and were towed from the scene.