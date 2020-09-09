As of Wednesday afternoon on September 9, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

Camden County’s updated total number of COVID-19 cases since March was at 630, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website. The number of deaths in the county remains at nine. In a Facebook post from the Camden County Health Department, dated September 1, the health department reported it was following 87 active cases at that time. Overall, the number of hospitalizations across the state of Missouri was at 896 on September 9.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of September 9 was at 302 of which 46 remain active and 253 have recovered. To date, there have been 12 hospitalizations and three deaths so far.

The latest figures reported from Morgan County in a Facebook post on September 8 were 161 total cases with 40 remaining active and a total of 120 who have recovered. A total of 12 cases have required hospitalization and Morgan County remains at one death as of this time.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area, including an interactive COVID-19 map featured as a tab at the top of the website that continually updates itself with data from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and USA TODAY. There are also interactive graphs featuring data from these same sources as well.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/