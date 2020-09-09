A Columbia woman was injured Tuesday afternoon on Highway 54 when her vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree, just east of Route FF in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Amanda Foster, 28, was heading east in a 2014 Jeep Patriot when she braked for a vehicle that cut in front of her. Foster's vehicle began to skid and traveled off the right side of the road before striking the tree. Foster had minor injuries and was transported by Miller County Ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.

The Jeep Patriot had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.