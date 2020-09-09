A Camdenton man and Brumley man were injured in a collision on Highway 42 Tuesday morning, just east of Martin Road in Miller County.

A Camdenton man and Brumley man were injured in a collision on Highway 42 Tuesday morning, just east of Martin Road in Miller County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 68-year-old Norman Bradshaw, of Camdenton, was traveling west in the eastbound lane with his 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he struck a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze being driven by Freddie Luttrell, 81, of Brumley. The Jeep Grand Cherokee traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Both drivers were wearing safety devices. Bradshaw received moderate injuries and was transported by Mercy Life to University Hospital in Columbia. Luttrell had minor injuries and was transported by Miller County Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both vehicles were listed as totaled and were towed from the scene.