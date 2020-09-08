The cars lined up outside Jefferson Middle School on the first day of class today weren’t there to drop off kids.

Instead, they were seeking help with the technology the district provided for learning at home. Two messages sent out Sunday by Columbia Public Schools gave instructions for resetting the iPads, but for some it wasn’t enough to get connected.

"There are different issues for each of my daughters trying to get connected," Emma Lipton said as she waited.

On the day before the most unusual first day of class ever for Columbia Public Schools, the district sent out two notices to parents about technology issues. The first stated the district had "reports of two minor issues with student laptops."

Each, the message stated, had a simple fix. In one instance, the solution was to restart the device "and the pop-up message will go away." For the other issue, the statement read, ignore the message because it would not appear again after the student was connected to the district’s wifi signal.

A second message reported that the district’s vendor had modified the set-up of the iPads and parents must reset them. A video was provided to help and the district set up in-person assistance at middle schools and the administration building.

"Our technology team worked all weekend, day and night, to resolve the issue so we can begin school tomorrow," district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark wrote in a message to media in the district. "We’ll continue to be available to support students and families as we get our year started virtually."

Columbia schools today became the last district in the county to begin classes and the only one to do so with children learning at home because of high COVID-19 case counts.

Of the 3,485 confirmed infections in Boone County since mid-March, only 196 are in the zip codes primarily served by schools in Ashland, Centralia, Hallsville, Harrisburg and Sturgeon. Those districts have a combined enrollment of about 5,700 students.

The Board of Education on Aug. 10 set threshold levels for determining whether schools would be held online, with a mix of in-person and virtual learning or with all students in school buildings.

The district passed the threshold for online learning, 50 cases per 10,000 people in the district over 14 days, on Aug. 29 and on Sunday, the rate stood at 91.4. The district has not been below the rate set for all in-person instruction, fewer than 10 cases over 14 days, since the beginning of July.

There have been more than 1,300 new cases over the past two weeks within the boundaries of Columbia Public Schools, which has an enrollment of about 19,000 students.

"I am super conflicted," said Natsha Ballew as she waited outside Jefferson Middle for a technology reset. "I am a nurse in the community and I would not want to be in their situation this school year. I appreciate what they are trying to do but it is a huge struggle for us trying to work full-time, still."

Scottie Crews, who was late for work as he waited for the fix, said he isn’t pleased with the decision to go online only but he understands it. He has one child enrolled in the district.

His child doesn’t seem to have difficulty learning online and a grandmother is helping to supervise while he is at work.

"She is getting to learn school all over again," Crews said. "I am just winging it at this stage of the game."

Before the Board of Education set the threshold levels on Aug. 10 and ratified the decision go start online at an Aug. 31 meeting, parents were given a choice of whether to enroll their children in online-only instruction or send them for in-person attendance.

Isaac Hutchinson, who was excited that he saw three deer on his way to Jefferson Middle with his mother, Rachel Lopez, said he will miss the games he played with classmates and the math classes where he does well.

They had problems logging on, Lopez said.

"We just ran into some problems with the tablet," she said. "We can’t sign in. We were planning on being at home anyway this year."

With more than a half a dozen cars in line and others waiting on benches around the school, getting a fix for everyone seemed like it will be a big chore.

Parents realize the district is trying to make the new situation work, Lipton said.

"The staff here is being extremely gracious under huge pressure and problem-solving each child’s situation very patiently," she said.

Online instruction isn’t the best way to learn, she said, but the surge of new cases that accompanied the arrival of University of Missouri students means it is the only option.

"We’re disappointed but think it is the right thing to do," Lipton said.

School supplies

A partnership of public and private agencies dedicated to COVID-19 relief will donate $50,000 to Columbia schools for the purchase of supplies for students who live in low- and moderate-income households.

Families that are eligible for free- and reduced-price lunches will qualify to receive one of the 1,800 supply kits that will be purchased with the grant from CoMoHelps. Families in need of help should contact the school their child attends.

CoMoHelps is a joint effort of Boone County Community Services, the Columbia Division of Human Services, the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, the Heart of Missouri United Way, and the Veterans United Foundation.