A Springfield, Illinois man was injured Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from his personal watercraft and struck a vessel on the 26-mile marker of the Osage Arm on Lake of the Ozarks.

A Missouri State Water Patrol report states that Larry Robinson, 36, was heading south in a 2005 Yamaha Waverunner and jumping wakes. Robinson proceeded to jump a wake in front of a southbound 2002 Landau Pontoon being driven by Shane Adkins, 38, also of Springfield, and that is when Robinson was ejected and struck the vessel. Robinson was reported to have moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mercy EMS.

Neither the PWC or the pontoon was damaged and both were driven from the scene.