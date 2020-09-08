The COVID-19 virus has disrupted much of what people consider normal. Knowing what puts you most at risk for the virus will help people stay as safe as possible both physically and mentally during this difficult time. However, knowing what is best is difficult as there is a lot of misinformation out there – both innocent and purposeful. Let’s see what science says, as that is all that really matters.

Breathing

Here is the bad news. Breathing spreads the virus. This is a respiratory virus, so almost all of the virus will come out of an infected person’s mouth and nose. The virus cannot travel on its own. It needs to attach to a water or mucus droplet. Every time you exhale, you are exhaling lots of microscopic water droplets. Your droplets can travel several feet away from you. The harder you breathe, the further the droplets will travel. Here is the deal: you have to breathe. This is how wearing a mask helps keep others from getting the virus by reducing the distance your droplets travel.

Talking

Just like breathing spreads moisture droplets, talking expels a lot of droplets and if you have COVID-19, those droplets contain the virus. The more you talk, the more virus you are expelling. If you talk non-stop, you could help others (both physically and mentally probably) by giving your mouth a bit of a rest. A mask decreases the distance the virus-containing droplets travel.

Eating

What if somebody sneezes on a hamburger that you are about to eat? First, that is gross — get a new hamburger. However, from a COVID-19 standpoint, you are probably not as likely as you think to catch the virus. The reason is that there is no evidence yet that the virus can survive the digestive process. However, if you touch the sneezed-on hamburger, and then wipe your nose or eyes, you have an increased chance of getting it. The most likely way you would catch COVID-19 in this situation is by breathing in the sneezed droplets. But seriously, get a new hamburger.

Kissing

For much of the same reason as eating, you are probably not too likely to catch COVID-19 from the actual kiss due to the digestive processes. However, unless you are kissing somebody and neither of you are breathing, there is a very high chance of transferring the virus. Less from the kiss itself and more from the close breathing.

Farting

Believe it or not, there are a lot of people asking this question online. The truth is, scientists don’t know for sure. There have been a couple cases where COVID-19 was detected in a person’s feces. It’s also true that when you pass gas, microscopic particles of feces are expelled from your body. But here is the deal, your backside is always wearing a "mask" of sorts – your underwear. Continue to wear your "mask" while in public and others near you will be fine.

Blowing bubbles

This seems like a recipe for disaster, right? It’s actually not as clear. You are certainly blowing COVID-19 virus out of your mouth when you blow bubbles. On the other hand, bubble solution is soap, which disrupts a virus. Bottom line, for perception purposes, don’t blow bubbles right now.

Crying

COVID-19 has been detected in tears. Simply crying won’t spread the virus at all. However, wiping away a person’s tears, and then wiping your own eyes, could give you the virus. This is really true for touching anything. The virus can survive on hard surfaces for up to two days, but just touching it won’t get you sick. You need to touch it then put your finger in your nose or eyes.

Flushing

A toilet flush does send some tiny droplets into the air. However, if the toilet was flushed prior to your use, then it’s your own droplets mostly. The danger comes when others don’t flush the toilet, and then you have to. Be civilized. Flush the toilet.

There you have it! Talk less; breathe only when wearing a mask if others are around; don’t kiss strangers – particularly if you want to breathe; wear underwear; don’t blow bubbles; go ahead and cry — but don’t wipe away somebody’s tears; flush your own toilet; and throw away a sneezed-on hamburger. Follow that advice and your chances of getting COVID-19 are decreased.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.