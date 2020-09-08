On Sept. 7, the Chillicothe Police Department received 65 calls for service.

12:28 a.m., Officers took a report of a juvenile who did not return home. On Sept. 7 at 1:40

a.m., the Chillicothe Police Department located the juvenile. The juvenile was released to his

father and this incident is being forwarded to the Juvenile Office.

12:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Walnut Street for a report of an open door at a residence. The owner requested officers to the check for intruders, none were found, and

everything appeared to be okay.

1:01 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Dickinson Street for a report of two vehicles

that appeared to be racing. Officers contacted the drivers and issued warnings for traffic

violations.

2:17 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Vine Street for a report of a noise complaint.

Officers contacted the subjects involved who agreed to keep the noise down.

7:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Elmdale for a report of an open door at a

residence. Officers check the area and saw no sign of criminal activity. The door was secured.

7:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Samuel Street for a report of a male hunched

over in a chair sitting in front of a residence. Officers contacted the male subject who stated he

was okay and just waiting for the homeowner to return home.

8:55 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street to recover a wallet that had been found. The owner was contacted, and the wallet was returned.

12:45 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Graves Street. During the stop,

Officers discovered the subject had possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department for processing. The driver was released with two citations, driving while intoxicated, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

3:23 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Washington and Adam Drive for a report of a

careless and imprudent driver. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver. It was

found the driver was extremely sleepy. The driver called for someone to give them a ride.

4:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Broadway for a report of juvenile subjects

throwing rocks at an abandoned house. Officers contacted the two subjects about their actions.

8:34 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Springhill Street for a report of stealing. Upon

Officers arrival the victim had left and chose not to make a report.

