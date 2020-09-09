Camdenton Airport will be host to the annual Lake of the Ozarks Airshow this weekend. However, this will not be the only festivity taking place, as the airport will also be the host of the traveling Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall. Here's everything you need to know:

Larry Bennett, Camdenton Parks and Recreation Director, says the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be escorted into town Thursday morning. They will start their route in Lake Ozark at 10:00 a.m. and should reach the Camdenton Square between 10:20-10:30 if they are able to leave as planned. Those hoping to view the escort can position themselves along US54 in Camdenton, as the group will travel into town, make a left at the Square and head directly to the airport. Over 50 motorcycles will be in the escort, alongside police and even an air patrol helicopter.

Once delivered, the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be constructed at the airport and will be officially unveiled in a ceremony that will begin at 6:00 p.m, with live music starting as early as 5:30 p.m. Thursday night. The ceremony will see speakers such as Camdenton Mayor John McNabb and local veterans, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Once completed, it will be available for public viewing until 9:00 p.m. On Fridays, the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be available to see from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m, on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NOTE: With the airshow happening in conjunction with the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall viewing on Saturday, anyone hoping to visit will be subject to the $10 parking fee for the entire event space on Saturday only).

The event still needs volunteers to help build the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, tear it down and as locators to help visitors find names on the structure. Contact Larry Bennett at Camdewnton City Hall for more information.

Organizations who contributed funds to bring the Wall to the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show include: VFW Post 5923, American Legion Post 624, VFW Post 6514, Wagons for Warriors, VFW Post 4107, VFW Post 2442, Marine Corps League 1137, American Legion Post 43, VFW District 2 Department of Missouri, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, VFW Post 3168 and Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 3168.

In conjunction with the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, the airport will of course be host to the annual Air Show. The show will begin with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with airshow acts being held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be a $10 parking fee to enter the show.

Among the many performers, attendees can see KC Flight, an RV Formation Team that serves as Kansas City’s largest homegrown civilian formation team, Brian Correll Pitts S2S, Lee Crouch Super Stearman, Commemorative Air Force “Show Me” B-25J Mitchell World War II Bomber, Jeff Shetterly SNJ-6 Radial Rumble, Bob Richards Pitts S1C Bi-Plane, Kenny Carroll to Race Aerobatic Planes and of course the popular Ping Pong Ball Drop.