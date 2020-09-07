During a Special Board of Aldermen meeting on Thursday, September 3, 2020, with confirmation from the Board of Aldermen, Mayor Olivarri appointed Bob O’Steen as Alderman for Ward I.

City Press Release:

During a Special Board of Aldermen meeting on Thursday, September 3, 2020, with confirmation from the Board of Aldermen, Mayor Olivarri appointed Bob O’Steen as Alderman for Ward I, the seat became vacant with Greg Massey’s resignation on July 20, 2020.

Alderman O’Steen has been a resident of Osage Beach Ward I since 2016. He is a 1983 graduate from Camdenton High School and earned his Communications Degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia. He has been active in community affairs by serving on various boards, including Wonderland Camp, Eldon Area Chamber of Commerce and Tri-County YMCA. Bob currently works for USA Mortgage as a Mortgage Banker/Branch Manager of the Lake area operations.