The Laurie Hillbilly Fair has been a long-standing tradition on the westside for more than 50 years. Heading into its 51st year, the theme will be “Hillbillies Gone Hog Wild,” bringing the annual spectacle for all to see.

Don’t miss the parade which gets underway on Sept. 12, at 10 a.m.

For two days there will be lots of food, fun and good-old-fashioned family entertainment. There will be plenty of free activities including music, shows and vendors to browse. Be sure not to miss the parade, which gets underway on Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. The cost of entry is $2 for parking. For more information, go to www.cityoflaurie.com/hillbilly-fair.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, September 11

3 p.m. - Vendors and Beer Garden Open - Vendors & Beer Garden

4 p.m. - Opening Ceremony - Main Stage

4-11 p.m. - Carnival – The Jones Company - Near Vendor Circle

5-9 p.m. - Carnival – Wristbands $20 - Near Vendor Circle

4:30-8 p.m. - Band –Steven Moore - Little Beer Garden

5-7:45 p.m. - Karaoke Heidi & Steve - Main Stage

6:45-7:30 p.m. - Kent Family Circus - By Main Stage

5-8 p.m. - Corn Hole Tournament - By Main Stage

8-11 p.m. - Band – Whiskey Trio - Main Stage

Saturday, September 12

9 a.m. - Vendors and Beer Garden Open - Vendors & Beer Garden

9 a.m. - Music from I Pad & Announcements - Main Stage

9 a.m. - 11 p.m. - Carnival – The Jones Family - Near Vendor Circle

12-4 p.m. - Carnival – Wristbands $20 - Near Vendor Circle

9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. - Bike & Car Fest - Near Little Beer Garden

10-11 a.m. - Parade - Hwy 5

11-11:45 a.m. - School Bands - Main Stage

12-3 p.m. - Band – Music by “ Missourah” Mud bugs - Little Beer Garden

12-8:30 p.m. - Buck-A-Duck Races - Water Wheel

11:45-12 a.m. - Parade Awards - Main Stage

12-1 p.m. - Pea Picker, Lil’ Sprouts, and Lil’ Mr. and Miss Hillbilly - Main Stage

1-1:45 p.m. - Kent Family Circus - Main Stage

1:45-3 p.m. - Tractor Pull Adults &Kids - Food Row

1-3:45 p.m. - Music By Ponch - Main Stage

3:45-4:30 p.m. - Kent family Circus - By Main Stage

4-7 p.m. - Sax on The Beach - Main Stage

4-7 p.m. - Band- Starla & Scotty - Little Beer Garden

5:30-6:45 p.m. - Jackie the Clown - Food Row

6:45-7:30 p.m. - Kent Family Circus - By Main Stage

7:45-8 p.m. - Drawings - Main Stage

8-11 p.m. - Band- Dirt Road Addiction - Main Stage