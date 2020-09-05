Two parties and three individuals have been confirmed involved in the serious crash near Linn Creek on U.S. 54 Friday afternoon.

Gregory L. Mondry, 68, was driving his 2015 Harley Davidson Motorcycle near Route Y on U.S. 54 with Sandra L. Harper, 70, in the passenger seat. He was following close behind Michael R. Papenthien, 69, in her 1999 Honda Passport. Papenthien slowed her vehicle for traffic and Mondry struck her in the rear.

Harper was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene. Mondry suffered serious injuries and the motorcycle took extensive damage. Papenthien was not injured and her vehicle received moderate damage.

All parties were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident. This is Troop F's 2nd fatality in September and 53rd of 2020.