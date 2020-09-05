It was determined that the 71-year-old female, initially found unconscious in the home, was pronounced deceased at 4:59 a.m. Members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate this incident.

At 3:53 a.m. on September 5, 2020, the Miller County Sheriff's Office responded to 18 Emery Road in Rocky Mount, MO, after a 9-1-1 call regarding a possible disturbance situation. Initially, it was reported that an adult male inside the home was armed and threatening to kill a female. A preliminary investigation revealed that upon arrival, deputies entered the home through an open door in search of possible victims. They encountered a 57-year-old male Terry Ewens armed with a gun who verbally threatened to shoot them. As deputies sought cover, they located a 71-year-old unconscious female and were able to carry her outside the home. A second female, 51-years old, was able to escape the home through a garage. Both female victims were transported to the hospital by EMS.

Further investigation revealed an 82-year-old male remained in the home with the suspect. No shots were fired by the suspect or deputies during this encounter. Additional officers from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Ozark Police Department, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to assist and established a perimeter by land and water. Troop F SWAT officers and crisis intervention negotiators also responded. Negotiators established phone contact with the suspect, but at about 12:20 p.m., negotiators heard indications the elderly male victim was being assaulted inside the home and SWAT officers made entry. It was confirmed that the suspect was actively assaulting the victim and officers used physical force to take him into custody. The victim was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect received minor injuries. Several guns were located in the home. It was determined that the 71-year-old female, initially found unconscious in the home, was pronounced deceased at 4:59 a.m. An autopsy is tentatively planned to determine the cause of death. The 51-year-old female is listed in stable condition. All victims in this incident are related and the suspect is an acquaintance to the family.

Members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate this incident. Ewens has been initially charged with 1st degree domestic assault with no bond and additional charges are pending. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.