Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F has confirmed at least one fatality in a serious crash near Linn Creek on US54. The update reads as follows:

"One confirmed fatality. A second person is being flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Westbound traffic still being diverted. Major Crash Investigation Unit responding to the scene. #CamdenCounty#LakeOfTheOzarks

Westbound 54 traffic will be rerouted to Route Y. Use Caution."

More info will be shared as it is received.