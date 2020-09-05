Giving local is more important now than ever. As COVID-19 shuts down charity events, it pressures the budgets of Lake area non-profits when the community needs their services the most.

CFL is breaking through the event drought with ‘Champagne Campaign All That Jazz’ to raise money for dozens of charities. The curtain rises on All That Jazz at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at La Roca Club for a unique and upbeat night of non-stop outdoor entertainment with Honorary Chair Jasen Jones of Old Kinderhook.

The evening is sure to be phenomenal with live jazz music by Michael Lacey and dinner provided by Chris “Pappo” and Melissa Galloway, dessert by the Ice Cream Factory, live Jazz music, games, and auction/raffle items. Tickets are $60 and will include dinner and entertainment.

“We understand during this time it may not be possible to attend the event,” said CFL President Amy Hernandez. “If you still want to give local, we have created a super simple way to do it online [cfozarks.org/allthatjazz].”

“The needs among our community are more now than I have seen in my years on the CFL Board,” Hernandez said. “We are confident that our Lake Community will be supportive, as they always are. I can’t wait to see all of your smiling faces but understand there are factors in making a decision as to whether to attend. We will be limiting the number of sponsors & tickets sold this year, so do not hesitate to reserve your table/seat. It will be determined on a first come first serve basis. Please feel free to wear your favorite mask! If you can’t attend, please join us virtually and support us by making a donation online or by mail. We will also be holding a silent auction on Facebook to support this fundraiser. I invite you to be a sponsor today!”

Since its inception, Community Foundation’s annual fundraiser has led to more than $300,000 in grants to local charities such as The Food Bank for Northeast & Central Missouri, Wonderland Camp, Camdenton School Foundation, Children’s Learning Center, Lake Area Industries, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Kids' Harbor, Medical Missions for Christ, Share the Harvest Food Pantry, Lamb House, Buddy Packs, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Westlake Aquatic Center, Lake Arts Council Children's Theater, lake area senior centers, and more.

Corporate and table sponsorships are available by calling Jane Wright at 573-348-2816. We’d like to thank all our generous sponsors! Diamond Sponsors are Farmers Insurance, Scott’s Concrete, and La Roca Club. Gold Sponsors are LakeExpo, Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks, Oakstar Bank, Pappo’s, and Old Kinderhook. Silver sponsors are LO Profile, Lake Lifestyles, and the Ice Cream Factory.

All proceeds from CFL’s campaign stay local and are distributed as grants to non-profit organizations at the Lake of the Ozarks. Donations can be given in any amount at any time, to benefit community needs identified by the CFL Board of Directors or directed by donors for a specific program or purpose.

Buy event tickets or to make a donation to CFL [cfozarks.org/allthatjazz]

CFL’s mission is to build the educational, cultural, health and economic development of the Lake community. CFL was created and exists to be the focus of charitable giving in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties.

For more information about giving to CFL, setting up a charitable fund or foundation, or becoming a non-profit agency partner visit CommunityFoundationoftheLake.com.