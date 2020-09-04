As Pre-Registration for the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals comes to a close, the excitement grows as that means we’re only a week away from the kick-off to this annual event.

As Pre-Registration for the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals comes to a close, the excitement grows as that means we’re only a week away from the kick-off to this annual event. “Registrations have been coming in very steady these past few weeks. We are about half full with pre-registered vehicles which is only about 20% down in comparison to a “normal” year. Now that the weather forecast is available and is showing mid 70’s, we have a feeling it’s going to be a full year.” Stated Chamber Director, K.C. Cloke.

The show officially begins on the Strip at noon on Friday, September 11th, 2020 and will run till Sunday, September 13th, 2020. Registration and dash cards can be picked up at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Lake Ozark starting on Thursday, September 10th from noon to 5pm or Friday, September 11th from 6 am till 8pm and on Saturday, September 12th from 6 am until 11am. Judging for this event will take place on Sunday, September 13th and all vehicles to be judged must be in place no later than 9am. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 13th at the Ozark Live Stage and will begin at 1pm. To receive up-to-date information about this year’s show, text “LakeCarShow” to 40691 and be sure to follow the Facebook page @MagicDragonStreetMeet.

You can view the entire car show schedule at www.MagicDragonCarShow.com.