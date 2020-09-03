Kirksville police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

Kirksville police responded to call around 4:46 p.m. Wednesday to an area around Baltimore and Illinois streets that said a suspect shot at another vehicle from his own. The suspect’s vehicle was a white Chevy Malibu. The person who was shot at told officers she recognized the shooter as Ethan Melka. She also told police there were three other people in his car.

Police later found that vehicle on the 1400 block of North Walnut Street but were unable to find Melka there. The La Plata Police Department later located Melka in La Plata and arrested him on unrelated and outstanding warrants.

KPD is still looking for additional witnesses from the scene of the shooting, so anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department.