A business professor with experience in several companies, a geology professor who takes students on study trips abroad and a former NASA aerospace engineer have been awarded 2020 Kemper Fellowships for Teaching Excellence.

Kemper Fellowships are awarded to five outstanding teachers at the University of Missouri each year. The fellowships include a $10,000 check.

The first, announced Wednesday, went to anthropologist Libby Cowgill. Another will be announced on Friday.

Darryl Smith, associate professor of management in the Trulaske College of Business, has worked at ESPN, ABC and Cox Communications, bringing his extensive business knowledge to the classroom.

Smith truly cares about his students, said Donald Meyer, retired assistant teaching professor at the Trulaske College of Business, in a news release.

"I have no doubt that Daryl could earn a far greater salary in the private sector, yet he uses his extensive experience, skills and knowledge to better prepare and mentor University of Missouri students," Meyer wrote.

Geology professor Miriam Barquero-Molina has taken undergraduates and some alumni and graduate students on field trips to Chile in 2014 and Spain in 2016 and 2019. As director of the MU Geology Field Program, she has redesigned a struggling program with declining enrollment into a highly sought-after six-week experience.

Mian Liu, chair of the Department of Geological Sciences, said in an MU release that Barquero-Molina is an outstanding teacher — the best in the department.

"She has received the highest student evaluations in the department year after year for all courses she taught, from general education auditorium classes to small field-based classes for seniors and graduates," Liu said. "She is enthusiastic, engaging and mesmerizing in the classroom, but her contributions go far beyond that."

Craig Kluever, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, is a former NASA aerospace engineer. In his courses, he applies complex mathematical concepts to real-world problems. One project encouraged student teams to design shock absorbers to safely stop a moving train.

Former student Geoffrey Glidden, a senior propulsion engineer for SpaceX, said he gathered valuable knowledge and practice from Kluever’s class.

""His support was highly influential in helping me secure my current career in spaceflight," Glidden was quoted as saying in a university release.

The William T. Kemper Fellowships for Teaching Excellence were established in 1991 with a $500,000 donation from the 1926 MU graduate.

