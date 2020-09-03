The Columbia Housing Programs Division will open a portal for microenterprises — firms with five or fewer employees — that need a loan to help bridge funding needs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The loans, up to $5,000 per firm, will be forgiven if the money is used for eligible expenses, which include business interruption, adaptation and resiliency costs.

The portal will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with an employee cap, the program has other requirements. They include ownership by someone who qualifies as a low or moderate income individual, meaning they earn less than 80 percent of the area's median income for their household size, or a business with more than half of its employees in that income range.

The income limit is $43,650 for a single person and $62,300 for a household of four people.

Other requirements include that the firm must have been in business for 12 months, not be in bankruptcy, show a positive cash flow and complete a Small Business Administration Economic Injury worksheet showing an adverse impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Columbia City Council allocated $575,000 from federal pandemic relief funds for small business loans. The city is working on the details of a program to provide loans of up to $15,000 for other small businesses.

More information, including specifics about financial requirements, can be found at tinyurl.com/loanguidelines

A site for registering to use the loan portal can be found at tinyurl.com/loanportal.

