On 09/01/20 deputies responded to the area of Owens Point Road reference the investigation of an accident involving a driver who left the scene. Upon arrival at a residence, deputies located a male subject passed out with an unattended infant. Further investigation led to the discovery of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. A male subject was arrested, and the infant was released to Children’s Services.

Codie D Dudley age 33 of Camdenton was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Dudley was denied bond.