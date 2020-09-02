A quantity of suspected methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia were seized. One female and two males were arrested on scene.

On 09/1/20 The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camdenton Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence located in Camdenton. As a result, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia were seized. One female and two males were arrested on scene.

Jo Ann Messmer age 67 of Camdenton was charged with Delivering a Controlled Substance and given a surety bond of $25,000.00.

Geoffery C Merrick Age 50 of Camdenton was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and given a Cash Only bond of $100,000.00.

Troy C Braun Age 43 of Eldon was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and given a surety bond of $10,000.00.