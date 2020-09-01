Patients will be allowed one support person per day, with exceptions for pediatric, Family Birth Center, end-of-life and skilled nursing patients. Pediatric and Family Birth Center patients may have two support individuals per day.

Lake Regional Health System has updated its visitation policy. The changes reflect the health system’s continued effort to provide the best care for patients while maintaining a safe environment for patients, visitors and employees.

Patients will be allowed one support person per day, with exceptions for pediatric, Family Birth Center, end-of-life and skilled nursing patients. Pediatric and Family Birth Center patients may have two support individuals per day. Changes also have been made to allow additional visitation for end-of-life patients.

Patients on Lake Regional’s Skilled Nursing Facility can receive limited, scheduled visitation, per guidelines established by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Visits must be scheduled by contacting Cheri Sisson, R.N., manager, at 573-348-8285.

Inpatients being tested or treated for COVID-19 cannot have visitors.

Inpatient visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All support individuals must enter through the screening stations at the front door or Emergency Department entrance. The front door (entrance B) is open weekdays until 5 p.m.; the Emergency Department screening station is open daily. Support individuals must adhere to the following guidelines:

· Everyone will be screened at entry and required to wear a mask.

· All support individuals must be 18 years or older.

· All support individuals for outpatients should check in at outpatient surgery.

· While in the hospital, support individuals should stay in patient rooms; no sitting in waiting rooms or common areas or visiting the cafeteria.

Complete visitor guidelines, including additional information for end-of-life visitation, are available online at lakeregional.com/visitors.

Lake Regional Health System is committed to your safety. To protect our patients and staff, our facilities are following the latest protocols from the CDC. This includes screening everyone who enters our facilities, requiring masks, cleaning thoroughly and often, and social distancing. All seven Lake Regional primary care clinics also offer virtual visits, and our five pharmacies provide free prescription delivery. Learn more at lakeregional.com. If you are concerned you may have COVID-19 or have questions about testing, call 573-348-7419.