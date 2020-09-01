Lake Bloomers continue to make progress on the newly planted Out Door Class Room at Hurricane Deck Elementary in Sunrise beach.

Lake Bloomers continue to make progress on the newly planted Out Door Class Room at Hurricane Deck Elementary in Sunrise beach. A Kiosk has been established at the upper end of the Prairie/Butterfly garden. It will display educational information for the students, teachers and school visitors.

Flyer containers were installed on the frame for quick reference material and storage was applied to the structure for tools received from the Ames Tools Grant. Other grants received were Community Foundation and Missouri Plant America. These funds will be used for continued improvements. Work crews gathered recently to prepare the area for the opening of school by cleaning and adding wetland plants in the lower section of the landscaping.

The grant money will also be used for educational supplies for the Garden Center and seating for the outdoor classroom. Many thanks for materials and or labor go out to club members, spouses, Lee Stanley [grant writer],Hibdon Gravel [for soil] and Creative Stoner

For more information about Lake Bloomers Garden Club FGCM member contact Marinea 374 -3127 or Joan 374 5768