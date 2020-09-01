The Eldon School District has confirmed a positive COVID case in both a student and a staff member.

The Eldon School District has confirmed a positive COVID case in both a student and a staff member. In a letter to district families, Superintendent Matt Davis said:

"Dear Families:

The Eldon School District received notification that an employer at South Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. We have also been notified that a high school student has tested positive of COVID-19. It is our understanding that neither of these people was experiencing symptoms while at school. School staff is following district protocols and are working with the Miller County Health Department to determine close contacts. All close contacts will be contacts by the Health Department. If you were not contacted by the Health Department then you ere not determined to be a close contact. We will continue cleaning and disinfecting all areas. We will also continue to work with the Miller County Health Department to determine any additional steps necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Is it important that you evaluate your child's health every morning. Before they leave for school, check for a fever and monitor other conditions to determine if your student is will enough for class. Everyone's response to these situations will help determine our future success.

Sincerely,

Matt Davis."

Superintendent Davis has been contacted for further comment. Future information will be posted as it is received.