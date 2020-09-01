



Nearly half of the new cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend are tied to a congregate living facility in Randolph County.

The Randolph County Health Department recorded 20 new cases over the weekend, the largest increase to date. Nine of the cases, among both staff and residents, are associated with the living facility, Deputy Health Administrator Craig Parsons said Tuesday morning.

Contact tracing is underway and any close contacts of all the new cases are being notified and will have to quarantine per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Parsons could not reveal if it was a nursing home or some other congregate living facility in the county.

The health department, in a news release, reminded residents to continue practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in public and practicing good hygiene, along with staying home if one is sick. Anyone could be a potential carrier of COVID-19, the release stated.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell and sore throat, among others. Those experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider.