The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council recognized Captain Matt Walz, Director of the Water Patrol Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol for more than three decades of service starting and ending at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council recognized Captain Matt Walz, Director of the Water Patrol Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol for more than three decades of service starting and ending at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Captain Walz was an active participant on the council and contributed his time to the mission of recreational boating safety.

“We wish to express our gratitude for a job well done by Capt. Matt Walz. His positive leadership and loyal service to the cause to promote water safety has always been notable and a catalyst for our council” stated Water Safety Council Co-Chair, Trish Creach.

Capt. Walz announced his retirement effective September 1, 2020.