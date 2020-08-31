





Veterans from World War II, the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm were honored Saturday in a ceremony where they received a Quilt of Valor.

For the two WWII veterans — Jack McBride and Claude Niedergerke — family members accepted the quilts on their behalf due to COVID-19-related restrictions preventing their presence at the Little Dixie Shrine Club Park in Mexico.

"We are hoping they can see this electronically at their [nursing] facility," Missouri Quilts of Valor coordinator Linda Martien said.

McBride served in the Pacific during World War II. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Mountrail as a gunner, Martien said. He was wounded in action at 19, suffering a burn to his foot after a Japanese attack. He received several service awards, she said.

"We thank you so very much," one of McBride’s family members said, holding his photo. "He will turn 94 in November."

McBride and Niedergerke are friends, the family member said.

Niedergerke served from March 1945 to August 1946 during the occupation of Japan, Martien said. He was one of the first service members to witness to aftermath of the atomic bomb drop on Nagasaki, she said relaying information from a family member.

Martien works directly with the County Line Quilts, in Mexico, which has a group of quiltmakers who created all the quilts presented Satuday. County Line Quilts owner Christi Hoffman is the group’s leader.

"Quilts of Valor would not be able to do what we do without groups like these ladies all over the country," Martien said.

Valor has awarded more than 252,000 quilts in the U.S., she said. The organization was founded 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed to Afghanistan and wanted to find a way to honor veterans for their service. The first quilts she made were presented at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for recuperating veterans, Martien said.

"She felt that quilts equaled comfort and healing," she said. "When you are wrapped in a quilt you are wrapped in love. This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you."

The next three quilts were presented to Vietnam War veterans.

"We are proud an honored to award your quilt of Valor. We know it is long overdue, but we hope the quilt will give you some measure of comfort," Martien said, choking back tears. "We hope it will serve as a reminder that after all these years, Americans are finally recognizing the sacrifices you made."

Freddie Crews was the first of this group to receive a quilt. He served in Vietnam in 1968, he said.

The next honoree was Bob Griffith. He was part of the U.S. Army Security Agency from 1959 to 1962. He was awarded the good conduct medal, marksmanship medals and the Vietnam service medal from the state of Missouri.

Griffith is very familiar with the work of the foundation. He was a member of the patriot guard riders in the St. Louis area in 2010 when the Warrenton Quilts of Valor group requested an escort to present seven to 10 trailers full of quilts for 115 veterans in Farmington.

"The National Guard unit for that county [St. Francois] went to Vietnam, served their 24 months. One-hundred fifteen went and 115 came back," he said. "We met at Warrenton and escorted [the quilts] to the big high school. There were three bus loads of veterans. Everyone from the commander to the lowest-grade man received one. There was not a dry among them when they got their quilt."

The third Vietnam veteran was Federick Ballweg. His quilt featured bald eagles. He served from 1960-1964. He first served in the U.S. Navy before transferring to the Merchant Marines, where he served with his brother in-country. Ballweg has a family legacy of serving in U.S Military, he said, with a step-grandfather, uncle and three brothers who served.

David Stevens served in Operation Desert Storm and in Somalia.

"When he talks about his service to his family, he says it is not about him or what he did, but about our country," Martien said reading from the family’s nomination.

Those who receive quilts must receive be nominated through the Quilts of Valor Foundation website.