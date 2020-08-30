A Michigan man was injured Saturday night when the boat he was operating impacted a large wave and eventually hit a dock on the 2.3-mile marker of the Gravois Arm on Lake of the Ozarks.

A Michigan man was injured Saturday night when the boat he was operating impacted a large wave and eventually hit a dock on the 2.3-mile marker of the Gravois Arm on Lake of the Ozarks.

A Missouri State Water Patrol report states that Joseph Kenneth, 52, of Benton Harbor, was heading northwest and traveling downstream in a 1994 Fast Glass ACtive Thunder when he hit the large wave. The wave caused Kenneth to impact the cockpit portion of the vessel, causing it to make an abrupt right turn and impact a dock before finally coming to a rest on the northwest shore. Kenneth was moderately injured and transported to Lake Regional Hospital.

The vessel was reported as totaled and was secured at the scene.