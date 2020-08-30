A total of four teenagers from Blue Springs were injured Saturday afternoon when the golf cart they were traveling in overturned and ejected them on Purvis Road in Camden County just south of Timberlake Drive.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that an unnamed 14-year-old driver was heading south before losing control. The golf cart traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting all four occupants. The driver was minorly injured along with another 14-year-old minor and two other occupants, a 14-year-old and 15-year old, were moderately injured. A pair of the occupants were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach while the other two were transported to Lake Regional by private conveyance.

The golf cart received minor damage and was driven from the scene.