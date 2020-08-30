An Eldon woman and Higbee, Missouri man were injured Saturday morning in a collision on US 63 and Highway 124 in Boone County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Aundra Butner, 18, of Higbee was heading east in a 2001 Honda Accord when he attempted to cross US 63 and failed to yield to a 2009 Ford Flex heading south and being driven by Maurice Pearson, 73, of Eldon. After entering the path of the Ford Flex, the Honda Accord was struck and came to a rest in the median. Meanwhile, the Ford Flex traveled off the left side of the road, through the median and came to a rest on the east side of the north bound lanes.

Butner, who was wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and transported by Boone EMS to University Hospital in Columbia. Pearson himself was not reported to have any injuries but Barbara Pearson, 69, also of Eldon, was a passenger in the vehicle and was minorly injured and transported by Boone EMS to University Hospital. Both Maurice and Barbara were wearing safety devices as well.

Both the Honda Accord and Ford Flex were listed as totaled and were towed from the scene.