The Lake Shootout brought an always-exciting thrill to the area this weekend as racers tried to hit blazing-fast speeds. At the time of print, #23 American ethanol has claimed the top speed of 202 MPH. Big crowds were seen throughout the lake, as many lakeside establishments hosted watch events. With the mini-shootout taking place last weekend, it's safe to say that the lake area was back to normal in the final weeks of summer.