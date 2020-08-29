A Valley Park, Missouri man was seriously injured Friday afternoon after using a personal watercraft to jump the wake of a vessel at the 5.2-mile marker on the Grand Glaize Arm of Lake of the Ozarks.

A Missouri State Water Patrol report states that Zachary Strothkamp, 31, was heading south in a 2005 Yamaha PWC along with a 2013 Formula operated by Richard Chapman, 44, of Wentzville. Strothkamp was jumping the wake of the Formula when he was thrown airborne before returning to hit his own PWC. Strothkamp was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Air.

Both vessels were undamaged and operated from the scene.