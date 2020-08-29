A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured early Saturday morning when the 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was riding in struck a tree on Route O just east of Towering Oaks Road in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Kyle Shartzer, 22, was the occupant in the vehicle heading east and being operated by an unnamed driver. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree, causing moderate injuries for Shartzer who was not reported to be wearing a safety device. Shartzer was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Chevrolet Silverado was totaled and towed from the scene.